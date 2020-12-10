A scaled down version of Crow River Christmas featured fireworks, sponsored by the city of Rockford, followed by the lighting of 100 trees on Dec. 5 at Riverside Park. Boy Scouts flipped the switches, and RiverWorks sponsored the tree festival. Trees will stay lit until after the first of the year. Follow the one-way trail of trees while keeping social distances.
