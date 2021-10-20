Four boys soccer teams earned spots in the Section 6AA semifinals, including Rockford after a 4-1 victory over Becker Saturday at home.
Rockford improved to 10-3-2 as the No. 4 seed after the win over No. 5 Becker. The Rockets advanced to the semifinals at top seed Willmar Tuesday after this issue went to press. Willmar advanced with a 13-0 victory over No. 8 Big Lake.
The section final is Thursday, Oct. 21, at a place and time to be determined against either No. 2 Princeton or No. 3 Monticello.
Meanwhile, Rockford’s girls lost 3-1 to Watertown-Mayer to finish the season at 2-9-1. Junior Dayne Lowe scored the goal assisted by Rylee Larson.
“It was a very good game,” said coach Melissa Joseph, “The girls played their hearts out and gave Watertown a run for their money.”
The girls finished the season at 2-9-1.
Senior Ian Mercil scored three more goals against Becker, upping his season total to 24. The other goal was netted by Bryan Ortega. Goalie Elliot Colton made four saves.
“The key factors that really rewarded us the win against Becker were the communication and positioning we had,” said Mercil. “Our defense stopped their attacks and really kept Elliot safe in net. Bryan Ortega is my go-to man if I want the ball to make a play. He really helps bring together our offense to make us dangerous.”
Ortega has 21 goals this season. Mercil’s 24 goals ranks him sixth in the state for scoring. He had five goals in the win over Melrose the week prior, which he calls a good feeling.
“We moved the ball well in the midfield against Melrose, which gave me good opportunities to score,” said Mercil. “We don’t really have designed plays. We focus more on smart positioning and fast counter attacks. This catches teams off guard and gets us quick goals.”
Mercil said he watched some film of Willmar and believes Rockford has what it takes to stop them and advance to the section championship game.
“It just depends on the mindset we go into the game with,” said Mercil. “I know that Willmar thinks we are a small school that they will walk over, so they are in for a surprise. We will go into the game with a mindset to take care of business to keep this amazing season going.
