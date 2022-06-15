The fourth-seed Rockford baseball team advanced to the section semifinals for the first time since 2016, falling to the second seeded Watertown-Mayer 2-1 and in the semifinal elimination game the Rockets season ended with a 4-3 loss to Glencoe Silver Lake.
Watertown-Mayer
Runs were hard to come by in the section semifinal match up with the Royals from Watertown-Mayer. In two earlier meetings, the Royals won 10-0 and Rockets won game two 10-4. But this section game was dominated by the pitchers.
After three scoreless innings for both sides the Rockets took the first lead in the top of the fourth. After Sophomore Aiden Smith worked a leadoff walk and was bunted to second base by Senior Joey Cook, Smith scored with two outs as junior Luke Pilot hit a seeing eye single up the middle the eluded both diving infielders and with a great slide, Smith avoided the tag at the plate from the throw from centerfield to give the Rockets the 1-0 lead.
“Big two out hit for Luke, great at bat and some great hustle and great slide by Aiden to score,” Coach Jacob Kraft said.
The lead was short lived though. The Royals game back in the bottom half of the inning to scoring two runs on one hit and two Rocket errors.
“Our defense is one of the reasons we have made it this far,” Kraft said. “We gave them a couple extra outs and didn’t execute in the field in the fourth inning and good teams take advantage of those extra opportunities. Often when two good teams play its one or two breaks that decide the ballgame.”
Both pitching staffs were locked in the rest of the game. Freshman William Haas pitched five innings giving up two unearned runs on one hit while striking out six Royal batters. Cook pitched two scoreless innings of relief allowing one hit and picking up one strike out.
“Will pitched very well tonight against a good lineup,” Kraft said. “Joey was also very good in relief and gave us a chance we just could not pick up the clutch hit when we needed it.”
The Rockets had plenty of chances. Smith led off the top of the sixth with a triple but was unable to score as the Royals worked out of the jam by getting a couple strikeouts. For the game the Rockets stranded eight runners on base.
In the seventh inning with two outs, senior Nolan Perry singled to left field and senior Max Hudlow worked an eight pitch walk to move the tying run to second base, but the Royals were once again able to get the third out without giving up a run and preserving the 2-1 victory.
Glencoe Silver Lake
Facing elimination from the section tournament, the Rockets took on the defending state champs the Glencoe Silver Lake Panthers the next night in Dassel.
The Rockets struck first in the top of the first inning. With one out Hudlow singled to left, Altmann followed with a double to right and Smith drove in Hudlow with an RBI ground out to shortstop.
In the third inning the Rockets tacked on another run, Perry and Hudlow worked one out walks and with two outs Smith came through again this time with a double to right field to score Perry.
The Panthers answered in the bottom of the third scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 2-1. The score stayed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Panthers started the inning off against Rocket righthander Hudlow with a walk, hit by pitch and single to load the bases. Perry came in relief of Hudlow and got out of the inning only allowing one run on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two heading to the sixth inning.
“Nolan was outstanding, coming on in a tough bases loaded spot and minimizing the damage,” Kraft said. “Max had gutty effort keeping us in the game against a good lineup.”
Hudlow pitched four innings allowing two runs in two hits and striking out five Panther batters.
In the sixth, the Rockets started the inning with a leadoff walk to Smith followed by a single to centerfield by Cook. After a sacrifice bunt by senior Carter Edwards and a bloop single by senior Logan Eisentrager Sophomore shortstop Wilson Sanderson gave the Rockets a 3-2 with a sacrifice fly to right field.
“Big at bat by Wilson to give us the lead,” Kraft said. “We needed just one more big hit, we had multiple opportunities tonight to score more runs with guys on base and we hit some balls hard just right at the defense.”
In the bottom of the sixth, the Panthers loaded the bases again and tied the game on a bases loaded walk. Altmann in relief of Perry left them loaded by striking out the first two batters he faced to keep the game tied at three. Altmann pitched an inning and one third striking out four batters in relief.
In the seventh, the Rockets got a one out walk from Hudlow and two out single by Smith to put runners at the corners for third baseman Joey Cook. But Cooks shot down the right field line was chased down by the Panther right fielder to end the threat.
“Tough, tough loss tonight,” Kraft said. “I’m so proud of our team, we fought and fought to the end we left everything on that field and that is all a coach can ask for of his team.”
Rockets accounted for six hits on the night. Two hits, two RBIs for Smith, single hits for Altmann, Eisentrager, Cook and Hudlow who also walked twice.
The Rockets end their season with an overall record of 13-10.
“We started our season 1-5 after six games,” Kraft said. “We could have packed it in right there, but our seniors would not let that happen. We kept working and finished went 12-5 after that and made it to the section semifinals. Credit that to the leadership of our seniors. I’ve said it before they have been through a lot. Three head coaches, lost season to Covid and I’m so happy that they were able to finish their careers with a great season.”
