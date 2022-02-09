RiverHawks lose twice to close out regular season

The RiverHawks fell in a pair of conference games to finish the regular season in second place in the Lake Conference.
North Wright County played a rare night game Jan. 31 and fell to Minnetonka on the road by a score of 6-3.
Against the Skippers, the RiverHawks scored first as Jenna Allen (Adrienne Hansen, Dani Weiland) tallied a goal in the first period. Minnetonka responded toward the end of the period with a pair of goals to take the lead.
In the second period, Sydney Petersen made it a 2-2 game. After another go-ahead goal by the Skippers, Josie VanKuyk (Chloe Finnerty) tied the game for the RiverHawks at 3-3. It was the final goal the team scored in the game.
Minnetonka put the game away with three goals in the third period, outshooting the RiverHawks 20-4 in the final 17 minutes due to multiple penalties. Two of the goals came on the power play.
The final score was 6-3 in favor of Minnetonka.
Edina
The RiverHawks traveled to the Braemar Arena Feb. 5 for their final regular season tilt against the first place Edina Hornets. The team played well but lost by a score of 3-0.
It was a clean game, with both teams only getting a single chance on the power play. For the RiverHawks, it was a well-played game despite the result on the scoreboard. Edina finished with a 44-15 shot advantage.
Jadyn Weiser made 38 saves in defeat.
Head coach Cailyn Olesen said that the game was a good way to gear up for the section playoffs.
“Like I told the girls, it’s the best competition right before we need to be our best,” she said.
The RiverHawks await their seed for section play, which begins Saturday in Roseville.
