“City of New Orleans,” a song written by Steve Goodman, goes: “The sons of Pullman porters and the sons of engineers ride their father’s magic carpet made of steel.”
I am a granddaughter of a railroad engineer. I’m a big fan of rail travel. For years, my sons and I would travel Amtrak’s Empire Builder to my home in Niles, Michigan, stopping for a long weekend in Chicago on the way. It was fun, relatively cheap and I didn’t have to drive.
Now that I am in the evening of my years, with even less desire to drive, I am taking Amtrak excursions to the National Parks.
Pre-COVID, I took the train to Glacier National Park. The package included a sleeper car, lodging at the park, a tour and some dinner packages. I got up close to an extremely mellow bull moose. He seemed bemused by the humans huddled whispering 6 feet from him. He eventually stood up, gave us his frontal pose, then a side pose, before ambling back into the woods. I expected him to say “Fred will be by at 5 p.m. Don’t forget to tip your waiters.”
This year I took the Southwest Chief to the Grand Canyon. It was another package round-trip tour with a sleeper car, meals, traveling from Chicago to Flagstaff, to Williams, Arizona.
Williams is a jumping off point for the Grand Canyon. Williams has the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel and the Grand Canyon Railway train to the south rim of the canyon. Lodging, some meals and a tour are included.
The Grand Canyon is beyond words. It was created by natural forces approximately 1,800 million years ago. That was before the dinosaurs. There is no air traffic allowed over the canyon (no planes, helicopters or drones). The silence is all-encompassing. It made me realize how insignificant humans are in the overall scale of things.
The canyon is home to seven Native American tribes. I asked one family, whose father had a cap with tribal insignia, if they were Dene’ (Navaho). No, they laughed, we are from British Columbia. We’re tourists!
As we all are.
Train travel is fun. There are, however, a few things to consider. Trains are never the fastest way to get anywhere. In Europe, passenger trains go about 200 MPH. Here in the states, it seemed closer to 60 MPH. I watched cars swiftly pass us on side roads.
Trains can be noisy. They sound their air horns at every rail crossing. There seems to be thousands of crossings between Flagstaff and Chicago. Not very conducive for sleep, even with sleeping arrangements. But there are meals included with the sleeper, and I ate flourless chocolate torte twice a day for two days.
The trains are often late. The train from Chicago arrived at Flagstaff five hours late. We got to our hotel and had four hours of sleep before taking the train to the south rim. When leaving Williams, the tour bus picked us up at 3 a.m. for a 4 a.m. departure at Flagstaff. The train arrived at Flagstaff at 7 a.m. I included a layover in Chicago before and after the trip to make sure I did not miss connections.
Rail is a great way to get up close and personal with America. I watched as our northern conifers made way to deciduous trees, rolling hills to plains, and grasslands to desert. Saw numerous small towns. Spied (besides cows, wild horses, hawks and falcons) pronghorn antelope, sand cranes, a black bear and a condor at the canyon. I met kind and interesting people. I encourage you to give it a try. It is worth the time.
Diane W. Carr is a New Hope resident. Send commentary to dwcarr@comcast.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.