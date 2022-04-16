State Representative Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) became the Republican endorsed candidate for the new House District 37A at the Republican Senate District 37 convention. Robbins won the party endorsement on the first ballot.
“I am honored to be the Republican endorsed candidate for the new House District 37A,” said Robbins. “I look forward to spending the coming months meeting neighbors throughout our district and learning more about their priorities are for the Legislature.”
The Minnesota Supreme Court issued new legislative districts Feb. 15, in response to population shifts identified in the 2020 Census. House District 37A includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Independence, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, and western Maple Grove. Robbins has lived in the western suburbs for 28 years.
“We have wonderful communities, but families and businesses are facing serious challenges,” said Robbins. “I will keep working hard to help families and seniors by returning the State’s $9.3 billion surplus in the form of permanent tax relief, including ending the tax on Social Security. I will also continue to work to keep our communities safe and ensure all students have the opportunity for an excellent education.”
Robbins currently represents District 34A, which includes part of Maple Grove, Dayton and Rogers. She is seeking a third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
She lives with her husband, Brent, in Maple Grove. They have three grown daughters. For more information on Kristin Robbins’ 2022 campaign, visit kristinrobbinsmn.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.