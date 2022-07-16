Tuesday, Aug. 2, Rogers will be having their Night to Unite. In partnership with the Rogers Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation departments, this annual event provides an opportunity for residents to meet first responders, see emergency vehicles up close and socialize with others from their own neighborhoods and across the city.
The real focus of the night is to help neighborhood residents connect with each other, and to further understand our community initiatives.
Planning a celebration event in a neighborhood can be as simple as turning on the outside lights of a house, locking a door and inviting neighbors over to the front yard. In some neighborhoods, these celebrations have evolved into block parties, cookouts, potlucks, kiddie carnivals and bike/tractor parades.
It does not matter if people have five houses or 50 in a neighborhood celebration. This is a great excuse for just spending time with family and neighbors. Find out what everyone has been doing over the summer as kids wait for police squads and/or fire trucks to stop by.
Neighborhoods who wish to participate and have first responders come to their neighborhood party Aug. 2, can register online at bit.ly/3IhgcaV. Helpfuly resources and maps of othe neighborhoods participating can be found online at the website.
