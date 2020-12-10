On Saturday, Dec. 5, two local women died in a vehicle crash along I-94 eastbound in Wisconsin after departing from the roadway and striking a tree. The two passengers — both only 20 years old — were Molly Young from St. Michael and Kyra Winslow from Albertville.
Both women were STMA graduates, Winslow in 2018 and Young in 2019, and had been friends since high school.
A single-vehicle accident near Woodville, the crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The STMA community has been rallying alongside the Winslow and Young families, with the district releasing the following statement on Facebook:
“Our hearts are heavy and sad with the loss of our two STMA alumni,” it reads. “We hope for peace and comfort today and during the challenging days ahead. Heartfelt condolences to both families, friends, and the community as we grieve this tragic loss.”
Winslow’s father, Russ Winslow, also wrote a heartfelt post following the death of his beloved daughter.
“Never before have I experienced emotional torment that pollutes my body with such agonizing physical pain. I feel empty, and without purpose. Although I find the nights to be agonizing, it’s the mornings that drive me insane. I’m not sure why, but I think it’s the guilt of starting a day without my baby girl. I need to hug her, just one more time,” he writes. “I ask you all to take a personal pledge with me today. Pledge to find a reason today, and all of our tomorrows, to smile brightly, just like we would do when Kyra Winslow entered the room. Find a way to make each other laugh, and to be care-free, if only a moment, just like she did so gracefully.”
Visitation ceremonies for Winslow will be held at Peterson Chapel in St. Michael on Sunday, Dec. 13 before the Monday, Dec. 14 funeral. Services for Young have not been publicly released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.