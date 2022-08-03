Project Pencils is an organization dedicated to providing school supplies for Wright County students in need. Through the generosity of more than 180 individuals, families, businesses and organizations who have “adopted” students and donated school supplies this year, Project Pencils expects to provide more than 400 students with backpacks filled with all the specific school supplies they need to start the school year.
The organization is coordinated by Brandy Vollbrecht and Hollee Saville, who combined their individual efforts to help students in need into Project Pencils in 2018. Since then, Project Pencils has provided school supplies for more than 1,500 students.
Families complete the Project Pencils request form on ProjectPencils.com—which is still open—and Hollee and Brandy post information in the Project Pencils Facebook group, where people sign up to provide the students’ supplies.
“With the difficulties over the last two years, including higher costs for everything, I’m grateful that we can give these students and their families one more reason to smile and one less reason to worry. No student should ever have to worry about having the supplies he or she needs to succeed in school,” Hollee Saville said. “This has all been made possible by the incredible love and generosity of donors and volunteers of all ages, as well as several businesses and organizations, many of whom have been helping for a few years. It’s a wonderful service project for people of all ages, showing that we can all make a difference, even through something as small as a pencil.”
More than 60 volunteers will help prepare the supplies for distribution on August 11 and 18. Families will pick up their students’ backpacks and supplies Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 to 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hollee’s home in St. Michael. Volunteers—including many youth—will help distribute the backpacks.
For more information on how to give school supplies to Wright County students in need go to ProjectPencils.com.
