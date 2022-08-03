Project Pencils is an organization dedicated to providing school supplies for Wright County students in need. Through the generosity of more than 180 individuals, families, businesses and organizations who have “adopted” students and donated school supplies this year, Project Pencils expects to provide more than 400 students with backpacks filled with all the specific school supplies they need to start the school year.

The organization is coordinated by Brandy Vollbrecht and Hollee Saville, who combined their individual efforts to help students in need into Project Pencils in 2018. Since then, Project Pencils has provided school supplies for more than 1,500 students.

