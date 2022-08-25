The first distribution day for Project Pencils was Saturday, Aug. 20, and was joined by the Hanover Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Department. Pictured Hanover Firefighter Troy Elie, Hanover Firefighter Tomas Stubbe, Preston Saville, Dawn Frank, Amanda Keller, Morgan Frank, Wendy Nellis, Hollee Saville, Jack Nellis, Brandy Vollbrecht, Will Heitman, Ana Genz, Scott Peterson, Lindsey Heitman, Mady Heitman, Ashlynn Badenoch, Justin Woelfle, Erich Heitman, Becky Johnson Luedke and Wright County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Drew Scherber.
The first distribution day for Project Pencils was Saturday, Aug. 20, and was joined by the Hanover Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Department. Pictured Hanover Firefighter Troy Elie, Hanover Firefighter Tomas Stubbe, Preston Saville, Dawn Frank, Amanda Keller, Morgan Frank, Wendy Nellis, Hollee Saville, Jack Nellis, Brandy Vollbrecht, Will Heitman, Ana Genz, Scott Peterson, Lindsey Heitman, Mady Heitman, Ashlynn Badenoch, Justin Woelfle, Erich Heitman, Becky Johnson Luedke and Wright County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Drew Scherber.
Over 470 Wright County students were given school supplies this year through the non-profit Project Pencils.
Project Pencils is an organization dedicated to providing school supplies for Wright County students in need. Through the generosity of more than 196 individuals, families, businesses and organizations who have “adopted” students and donated school supplies this year, Project Pencils is providing more than 470 students with backpacks filled with all the specific school supplies they need to start the school year.
Forty-two volunteers have prepared the supplies for distribution, and 24 more helped families pick up their students’ backpacks and supplies Aug. 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 23 in St. Michael. Volunteers—including many youth— helped distribute the backpacks. The Hanover Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Department helped with distribution and bring their fire truck and a squad car on Saturday to add to the fun.
The organization is coordinated by Hollee Saville and Brandy Vollbrecht, who combined their individual efforts to help students in need into Project Pencils in 2018. Since then, Project Pencils has provided school supplies for almost 2,000 students. Families complete the Project Pencils request form at ProjectPencils.com and Hollee and Brandy post information in the Project Pencils Facebook group, where people sign up to provide the students’ supplies.
“With the difficulties over the last two years, including higher costs for everything, I’m grateful that we can give these students and their families one more reason to smile and one less reason to worry. No student should ever have to worry about having the supplies he or she needs to succeed in school,” Hollee Saville said. “This has all been made possible by the incredible love and generosity of donors and volunteers of all ages, as well as several businesses and organizations, many of whom have been helping for a few years. It’s a wonderful service project for people of all ages, showing that we can all make a difference, even through something as small as a pencil.”
