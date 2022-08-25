Project Pencils is an organization dedicated to providing school supplies for Wright County students in need. Through the generosity of more than 196 individuals, families, businesses and organizations who have “adopted” students and donated school supplies this year, Project Pencils is providing more than 470 students with backpacks filled with all the specific school supplies they need to start the school year.

Forty-two volunteers have prepared the supplies for distribution, and 24 more helped families pick up their students’ backpacks and supplies Aug. 20 and Tuesday, Aug. 23 in St. Michael. Volunteers—including many youth— helped distribute the backpacks. The Hanover Fire Department and Wright County Sheriff’s Department helped with distribution and bring their fire truck and a squad car on Saturday to add to the fun.

