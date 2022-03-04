In response to the Feb. 25 Letter to the Editor about Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association’s (WH’s) Corcoran Substation, please allow me to share the facts about why this substation needs to be built, why the location was chosen and the benefits to the city of Corcoran.
WH is proud to provide safe, reliable and affordable electric service for rural Wright County and western Hennepin County. As a member-owned, not-for-profit electric utility, our guiding cooperative values are centered on operating in the best interests of our members and the communities we serve.
With the recent population growth and projected growth in Corcoran, demand for electricity – an essential service to power homes, businesses, schools and overall quality of life – has increased and will continue to grow. In fact, WH electric services in Corcoran have grown by 37% in just two years. After careful analysis, WH determined we needed to construct a new substation within the next year.
In planning for the new Corcoran Substation, we evaluated various properties and selected a site at County Road 116 and Larkin Road. This site is ideal because it is located along an existing transmission line with enough capacity to accommodate future growth. Tapping into this existing infrastructure will provide long-term, major cost-savings for the co-op, our member-owners and the city.
This parcel is currently undeveloped and zoned RMF-2 for mixed residential use, which allows for the citing of essential services with no variance required. It was also selected because the city of Corcoran requested WH choose a location away from an established neighborhood.
In addition, WH plans to dedicate 1.78 acres of land to the city around the substation parcel to be used for a park and walking trails. We will invest in extensive and professional landscaping to create a visual screen and green space. The project will adhere to all Minnesota local noise standards and ordinances, as well as building and zoning requirements.
Like our members, we’re also residents of the communities we serve and put local needs at the forefront of all our decision-making.
