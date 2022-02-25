We all know that electricity is an essential service. Without it, we would be forced to harvest ice from the lakes, pump water from a well and rely on candles for light. The 1800’s farm life was hard.
Fast forward to today.
Wright-Hennepin Electric Coop has submitted an application for a permit to build a 2.6 acre electrical substation on residential land in Corcoran. The targeted property is located on Larkin Road and 7400 County Road 116 on mixed residential land by Shamrock Golf Course. WH is in the process of taking 5.3 acres by eminent domain to build the 2.6 acre substation.
This substation will not be a small substation like the current one on 116.
This immense development should be located in the already zoned industrial/commercial areas. Sturbridge neighbors voiced protest in early 2021 when WH targeted property near them.
The concerns: Negative visual impact, changes in property values, loud humming and presence of high voltage EMF’s (Electromagnetic fields, some claim are cancer and health risk to humans and animals).
Wright-Hennepin Electric, in their push for expediency, uses redundant talking points like:
-It’s “very common to have these located in residential districts” (counterpoint: Does that make it right for the city residents?)
-It’s a “small footprint” (counterpoint: what about the footprint in the sky?)
-There will be “screening” (counterpoint: will the chain link fence be 57’ tall?)
-it is an “essential service” (counterpoint: “Essential service” is not a valid argument for location).
Corcoran’s Vision Statement reads:
“The city of Corcoran will become a vibrant, connected community while preserving its natural character and agricultural roots.”
The city logo shows a pristine farm scene encircled with wildlife.
This “city monument” will be our new landmark identity.
Corcoran’s city representatives have a huge responsibility to preserve this character in these days of increased growth and sustain what slowly began in the 1800’s. Be brave, do better, deny the permit.
Contact City of Corcoran Planning Commission by March 3. City of Corcoran Mayor and City Council by March 24, meetings 7 p.m.
