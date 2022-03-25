To the Editor:

As I read the paper weekly, it seems everything about the STMA district is how the levy didn’t pass and we have to increase fees and staff reduction.

So basically, fees have been transferred to home owners instead of charging participants the cost to be involved in activities for years.

Instead of looking to try and pass another levy they should look at a sales tax for Albertville and Saint Michael to help fund school activities and staff shortages.

This would be a fair tax applied to everyone who buys a product.

Time we look at different ideas then going for another levy, which I feel these weekly articles are trying to justify.

Greg Johnson

St. Michael

Tags

Load comments