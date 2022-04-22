To the Editor:
Have you ever found yourself at a destination and not remember driving there? Were you thinking about work, school, a family issue, an argument with a friend, what your day entailed, what’s for dinner or a person you need to call? Do you find yourself digging through your purse or backpack trying to find something while driving?
Here is my mind talk sometimes when I am driving……. “Oh good, that lake water is finally open.” “When did that house go on the market for sale?” “Did I remember to bring my swim bag with me today?” “This is going to be a busy day with (fill in the blank).” If you have people in the car with you, do you find yourself more interested in what they are saying or doing instead of what’s happening on the road and what other drivers, bikers and pedestrians are doing? These are all things that lead to what is considered ‘distracted driving.’
Driving has become so second nature to most people that it is easy to forget how dangerous driving a vehicle can be. According to the National Safety Council, the latest estimates show that our roads are the most dangerous they’ve been in years. In 2019, distracted driving killed 3,142 people – a 10% increase from 2018. Unfortunately, the numbers are trending up- not down.
In a 2022 survey, done by Wright County Public Health, 73% of those interviewed reported that distracted driving was a serious or moderately serious problem in Wright County. However, 41% of these same Wright County respondents said they read or sent texts while driving, 76% reported making or answering a phone call and 41% said they did other activities while driving such as eating, reading, shaving or putting on makeup. By driving distracted, you’re robbing yourself of seconds that you may need to avoid a close call or deadly crash. This impacts you, those in your car and others on the road around you.
Please join me in following these recommended safety tips for a safe ride each time you get behind the wheel:
• Pull over and park your car in a safe location to send or read a text message if it can’t wait.
• Designate a passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
• Do not scroll through your phone while driving. Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Put it in the trunk, glove box or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination or download an ‘I’m driving’ app that will eliminate receiving calls and texts while your phone is in motion.
• Remind your friends and family if you’re in the driver’s seat, it’s the only thing you should be doing. No distractions.
• If your driver is texting or otherwise distracted, tell them to stop and focus on the road.
• Ask your friends to join you in pledging not to drive distracted. You could save a life. Share your pledge on social media to spread the word — #JustDrive.
• Participate in the ‘Just Drive Day’ on Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m. – Noon at Monticello Middle School. Go to justdriveday.com/events for more information.
Mona Volden-
Safe Communities of Wright County
