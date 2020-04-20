Dear Governor Walz,
It is time to start opening up businesses in Minnesota now. Small business is getting killed with your executive orders. There are plenty of businesses that could be opened without jeopardizing spreading the virus. Your extreme orders are causing more negative consequences than positive. Why are Target and Walmart able to remain open, funneling thousands of people through, yet small local stores are closed when only a handful of people may go through their stores in a day? You have effectively forced massive financial losses on businesses and workers amounting to 1/6th worth of business for the year; are you going to cut government spending by 1/6th? Will you cut any spending this year?
Your own statistics show the average age of those who have been deemed to die from the virus is 86 years old. What does this tell you? You need to protect the vulnerable older people, have them stay at home, but don’t penalize the rest of the population. You are concerned about the Heath Care system but nurses are getting laid off because hospitals are empty. Stop pandering to voices shouting the worst-case scenarios and start using common sense. Your nonstop comments about death and pushing out the peak, until July now, does nothing to encourage people. It is getting to be summer in Minnesota, let us enjoy the few short months of it that we get. Again, protect the vulnerable older adults and let the rest of Minnesotans take responsibility for their health and safety using common sense and social distancing as needed.
- Chris Kauffman, Hanover
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.