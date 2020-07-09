To the editor:
Minnesotans deserve courageous leaders who are focused, disciplined and honest, who will take a stand when times are hard. We deserve leaders who won’t say one thing then throw those promises out the window when they get to Washington. I’m supporting Kendall Qualls for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District because he can address, in a meaningful way, the issues facing Minnesota’s hard-working families.
Kendall is a leader with both military and corporate experience that is outside the world of politics. He knows how to create a vision and move people toward a goal that is larger than each individual and that transcend racial, economic and gender differences. I encourage others to support Kendall and help create a new vision and chart a new course for Minnesota and our country. He will put aside partisan game playing and focus on the issues that matter. And in doing so, we’ll build bridges that will make America better, stronger and more united than ever before.
Mark Rasmussen
Plymouth
