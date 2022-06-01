I met Kristy Janigo at an event and was immediately impressed with her ability to engage with people of different backgrounds and her inclusion goals for Maple Grove. I lead groups that celebrate diversity, the Multicultural Kids Network, the African Cultural Week and the Senegalese American Chamber of Commerce.
I facility a drum circle with Maple Grove Parks and Recreation, and I am also a former member of the Multicultural Advisory Committee with the Joint Community Police Partnership in Brooklyn Park, a program that Hennepin County helps participating municipal police agencies organize to increase trust between residents and police.
Maple Grove has grown by more than 11,000 residents since the 2010 US Census, with the percentage of non-white residents expanding from around 15% in 2010 to almost 23% in 2020. It is past time for our city to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, like what we have seen in the nearby cities of Bloomington, Edina, St. Louis Park, Richfield and Plymouth.
Maple Grove has been a co-sponsor of the Community Forum on Race and other partners for seven years. Aside from this annual event and the drum circle I lead, there are few formal venues to educate the public about diversity. More and more informal DEI work has been emerging in Maple Grove, organized by community groups not associated with the city such as mine, where residents are donating supplies and volunteer hours. It is clear residents have an interest in advancing DEI in our city.
Janigo is running for Maple Grove City Council, with plans to work with human resources to recruit and retain talented individuals to proportionally represent the population as much as possible and to ensure city services are provided on an equitable basis. Before she started working fulltime in local government, Kristy worked for large companies such as Target, which had DEI frameworks because it made good business sense. We need to see this kind of leadership that is currently missing in Maple Grove, which will only serve to enhance the attractiveness of residents of all backgrounds moving here and staying.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.