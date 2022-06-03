My husband and I recently moved to Maple Grove from the Greater East Side of St. Paul. We’re both 65+, and we love our new community.
Last week, I was contacted by Kristy Janigo, who is running for Maple Grove City Council. Her text was the first outreach I’d received since moving here, and I was curious to see who she was and what issues she was passionate about.
I learned that her concerns matched mine. Having moved from a city that benefited from its diversity, I was happy to learn that in addition to adding 11,000 residents since the 2010 census, the percentage of non-white neighbors grew from 15% to almost 23%. Kristy applauds this growth.
I’ve noticed in my short time here a wealth of parks and open spaces, wooded trails, and lake shores. We’re a destination for many Twin Cities residents because of those natural resources (not just because we have great shopping and restaurants). Maple Grove has joined with surrounding suburbs in their efforts to manage our environment conscientiously.
Electing Kristy to the Maple Grove City Council would add an important voice in this area. Specifically, Kristy wants the same things I do, like more trees and native landscaping. Clean water resources. Sustainable building practices and energy efficiency. Kristy’s Ph.D in design and sustainability from the U of M would make her a great resource for the city.
Maple Grove has some affordable housing. But it needs more, according to a recent study commissioned by the city of Maple Grove, especially for seniors. Kristy recognizes this need, and will work toward making it happen.
Kristy has prior military service and immediate family members in law enforcement. She feels passionate about public safety and wants to build on the trust that the Maple Grove Police have already developed in the community. She’s aware of how stressful the profession can be, and is aware of specific programs that could help better support these critical public servants.
Kristy wants to make an already exceptional community even better. She’ll have my vote in November.
