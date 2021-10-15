To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to an opinion article from APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board titled, Problem Solvers Caucus gives hope for bipartisan cooperation, printed on Sept. 30.
I agree with some of what was expressed in the opinion piece including how we judge elected officials based on their position on the issues we care about, how civility in public discourse is valued, and the list of legislative issues that present challenges to our law makers. But, in like so much of what we read or hear, it is the information that is missing that makes a difference to fully understanding the topic.
The House Problem Solvers Caucus, a seemingly neutral sounding organization, was produced and funded by another seemingly neutral organization, called No Labels. A deeper look reveals that some of No Labels top supporters are Wall Street hedge fund managers and private equity firms. To me, these sources of dollars do not represent or benefit a majority of Americans but rather special interests and lobbyists.
Follow the money is good advice that we, and evidently our representatives in Congress, sometimes forget. Being curious, doing reliable research and asking relevant questions should be helpful in getting details needed for an accurate assessment of a situation because, for some reason, corporate news/media frequently does not cover all the facts needed to make the best decisions...leaving us with too many low information voters.
And we should never forget the lesson learned when the Wizard of Oz told Dorothy, “pay no attention to that man behind the curtain.”
Ruth Starks
Maple Grove
