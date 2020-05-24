Make no mistake, former President Barack Obama is now in the hot seat as documents released last week prove that the Jan. 15, 2017 meeting – with Comey, Clapper, Mueller, McCabe – revealed their deep state coup attempt and it all started with Flynn, who was about to remake the Justice Department and that is why they had to frame him and therefore, get him fired.
The Mueller sham, costing taxpayers $32 million and two years of wasted time, will now be seen by all Americans if the left-wing media chooses to tell the story. They all knew there was no legal basis for the Mueller investigation but figured if they could keep it going until the midterms, Democrats could win the House, which they did.
They are now hoping that the virus and, yes, another Pelosi investigation into Trump and China, could carry them for another six months and a 2020 victory. Oh yes, that is the plan and strategy. Meanwhile, Pelosi’s House members sit at home while the American economy tanks. That is playing right into their strategy for 2020.
Everything that the FOX investigative reporters have been reporting on for three years is coming to fruition. They were right on every issue. Now, it is time for the real criminals to be put on the firing line as the facts have now been revealed that the Deep State, with Obama at the top of the ladder, and all the others complicit in the sham Russia collusion. Yes, if justice is truly served, the chickens will come home to roost and it is about time.
Gordon Schmitt
Loretto
