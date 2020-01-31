What is the value of high-quality teaching in our school district?
That’s the fundamental question before the St. Michael-Albertville School Board as they consider a new employment contract with the union of teachers in the district’s schools, a union of which I am the proud president.
For many years, our union and district administrators have worked in an unusually respectful and cooperative relationship. That relationship is valuable, even if the goodwill can’t be expressed in dollar signs.
We have heard the board verbally express their appreciation for the licensed educators in our union. Those words are important to us. But in any occupation, job satisfaction is based partly on the gratification one receives from doing something that is worthwhile, partly based on hearing expressions from one’s employer, and partly on the compensation received.
In fact, when we hear from a friend in the private sector that they could be earning more by accepting an offer from a competing firm, we might think that they were crazy or even irresponsible if they didn’t at least give serious consideration to accepting that offer. The point is that making value judgements based on how others in our same field are paid is normal and expected.
It has been the position of the union for more than 10 years, since the time of soft freezes during the recession, that our goal is to close the compensation gap between STMA and other comparable districts.
When we have said this in previous rounds, the board’s negotiators have replied, “We can’t do it all in one round of negotiations” and so our union settled for less. But in that statement, “We can’t do it all in one round of negotiations,” there is an implied agreement by the board that closing the gap is a mutual goal. Doing less than this in 2020 is really a breach of trust.
Yet, the board rejected the union’s most recent offer even though it won’t close the compensation gap between STMA teachers and teachers in comparable school systems, including Rogers and Maple Grove. At best, it maintains the current gap and possibly lets it grow slightly. The board shows how much it values its teachers through the contracts it negotiates. When the gap widens, teachers not only feel less valued, they are less valued relative to teachers in those other districts.
What is it worth to have teachers who feel valued?
We appreciate the funding challenges the district faces. The state funding formula is unfair to STMA and similar districts. We pledge to continue working with district administrators to lobby the state to fix the problem. However, the union’s most recent offer is affordable given the district’s hefty balance in its savings account.
It’s worth remembering that the money paid to teachers circulates back into our local economy in the form of dance lessons, activity fees, home renovations, meals at local restaurants, payments on education debt, and all the rest. What is it worth to have employees who can focus their energies on the classroom rather than where they are going to come up with the money to pay for those expenses?
When I presented this information to the board Jan. 21, I noted that during the 2017 bond referendum, the union membership made phone calls, put up lawn signs and spent money out of the union’s savings to create and send “Vote Yes” postcards. We did the work because it was the right thing do to for our students, but it was also a vote of confidence in the values and priorities of the school board and district administrators. That confidence is now at risk.
STMA teachers want to continue our collaborative, optimistic relationship with the district and settle this contract fairly. Then, we want to work together to make the case for the level of funding our students deserve.
We have so many great things going on here at STMA: teachers who are energized and innovative, who care so much that they keep coming up with ideas on how to better serve our kids and parents, and who work above and beyond what is expected of them. They have met or exceeded nearly every target put in front of them and made this district the envy of the state in both academics and activities.
To the 440 teachers, nurses, and counselors of Education Minnesota-St. Michael/Albertville, that tradition of excellence is worth at least a settlement that keeps us from falling further behind districts we outperform.
We ask the School Board, what is it worth to you?
Bob Zahler is president of Education Minnesota-St. Michael/Albertville, Local 1994, a labor union of educators.
