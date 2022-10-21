Consider this scenario: Before Election Day, you are told your vote will only count as one-half, not a full vote. Or maybe you are informed your vote is worth more than the next person.
Preposterous.
However, look at reality:
In 2020, eligible Gen Z voters made up 15% of non-voters. Millennials made up 34% of non-voters – meaning that half of those people who did not vote were 39 or younger, according to Pew Research. (Generation Z is those born after 1996. Millennials, or Generation Y, are those born from 1981 to 1996.)
When you add race or ethnicity, 45% of the eligible non-voters were Black, Asian or Hispanic.
Consider these statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, based on its findings after the 2020 election:
- Voter turnout was highest among those ages 65 to 74 at 76.0%, while the percentage was lowest among those ages 18 to 24 at 51.4%.
- A higher share of women (68.4%) than men (65.0%) turned out to vote.
- High school graduate turnout was 55.5%, while turnout for those with a bachelor’s degree was 77.9%.
- For people whose income was $100,000-$149,999, turnout was 81.0%, while for people whose income was $30,000-$39,999, turnout was 63.6%.
- Only 45.3% of Black males, ages 18-24 voted.
- Overall, 66.8% of eligible citizens voted nationwide.
These numbers confirm younger people, lower income people, and people of color are less likely to vote. That means those groups’ votes are diluted by the stronger turnout of older, white citizens.
The impact of those under-represented groups turning out this coming Election Day in bigger numbers could tilt many of the very close races we have here in Minnesota, and others throughout the country.
The best elections are those with strong turnouts of citizens of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds. The better the representation, the more we can be assured the winners will represent a broad cross section of the population.
This message is repeated by editorial boards throughout the country every year about this time: Get out and vote. Read about your candidates in our Voters Guides and in our opinion pieces on several key statewide races. Compare them to your priorities and concerns. Who do you feel is going to lead your city, district or state on what you define to be the correct path?
We believe every eligible citizen has the right and responsibility to speak out through the ballot box. Please, do so. Voting is underway now through 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. We want to hear the power of your voice.
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
