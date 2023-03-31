COLUMN: Time to pump brakes on more light rail

In 2013 when this editorial board demonstrated support of Southwest Light Rail, it did so knowing that it was the most expensive public works project in state history. It had a price tag of $1.4 billion and 15 miles of track between Minneapolis and Eden Prairie.

It was identified as an important “spoke” in the transportation master plan of the metropolitan area. Continued population growth, and a lack of funding to support the state’s roads, bridges, airports and transit systems over the next 20 years called for a multi-modal approach to our complex transportation obstacles. The idea was that light rail would not only help move people but keep more of us off congested roadways.

