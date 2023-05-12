Because of Minnesota’s aging population, shrinking work force and inflation, the state’s assisted living facilities and nursing homes are rapidly falling into financial trouble.

APG COLUMN: Stop kicking grandma to the curb

The Minnesota Legislature has plenty of money in its surplus to do something but seems reluctant to take the steps necessary to give our most frail citizens the care they need.

