For the past year and a half, I have grown to love the communities of Maple Grove and Osseo in a special way. As a kid from Plymouth, I grew up knowing where these cities were, but close to nothing about what these places really meant.
From every interaction or conversation I have had with coaches, athletic directors, players, parents, and community members, my appreciation for the people and places of this area has only grown.
However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and my career is taking a different trajectory. Recently, I accepted a role as the Communications and Digital Media Specialist for the St. Paul Arena Company, which means that this will be my final edition writing for the Press.
I can’t believe that 18 months have flown by this quickly. As a recent college graduate, I took this job in February 2021, not knowing how much enjoyment I would truly have. Beginning in the middle of a pandemic didn’t necessarily help, but with help from people around the area, I found a way, as a young journalist, to navigate that funky environment.
As the months went on, I was blessed to talk with some amazing athletes and coaches and tell their stories. Each story meant something to me as I wrote it, and I am grateful for that opportunity.
To the coaches and athletic directors, thank you for your time in every conversation we had over the many months. I always loved hearing your perspectives and thoughts on the sport, but more importantly, I valued the relationships formed. I wish nothing but the best for you and your programs in the future.
To the athletes, thank you for being willing to talk with the guy who always came to the game with a Canon camera strapped around his neck. I appreciate your thoughtfulness and time in every interaction and interview we had and I wish you success in your future endeavors, wherever life takes you.
And finally, to my team at the Press. Thank you for working with my crammed schedule over playoff season, for being supportive in everything I wrote, and for the belief you had in me from day one. I am forever grateful for having this role as my first job and will have friendships for life.
