Three Rivers Park District has designated 2022 the Big Year of Birds, and that means throughout the year we’re offering many fun and free events that provide excellent opportunities to get outside, connect with nature and learn more about birds. Come join us for this year-long celebration!
Our signature Big Year of Birds free event is on Saturday, May 14, at Eastman Nature Center in Elm Creek Park Reserve. We’ll be celebrating World Migratory Bird Day with bird hikes, bird banding, speakers, opportunities to meet birds from the Midwest Peregrine Society and much more.
Throughout 2022 Three Rivers has a wealth of bird-related events planned, including a speaker series taking place on Sundays twice a month. The sessions are free, you can attend in-person at Silverwood Park or check them out over Zoom or Silverwood’s Facebook Live stream. They feature bird experts discussing timely bird-related topics. We also have regular Young Birders Club programs – the club is free to join and is for youth ages 9-12.
Birds connect to so many key areas of the Park District’s mission. The land we restore and protect provides important habitat for bird species. Birds can connect us to nature in our own backyards, they can help us learn about ecosystems and the natural world, and they can inspire our curiosity and sense of wonder about flight, migration and more. One personal highlight for me is spotting the sandhill cranes that frequently strut along the fairways at Three Rivers Park District’s Baker National Golf Course.
Three Rivers Park District efforts to reintroduce bird species native to the region date back to the trumpeter swan reintroduction program that began in 1966. This effort, along with similar work by the state’s Nongame Wildlife Program, has resulted in a current state population of more than 30,000 trumpeter swans. Spring through fall, you can often see swans in Baker, Crow-Hassan, Elm Creek, Lake Rebecca and Carver park reserves.
The osprey found in our parks and throughout the metro area are another example of an extremely successful reintroduction effort. These raptors historically had been common throughout Minnesota, but had disappeared from the metro area due to loss of habitat and use of the pesticide DDT. In 1984, Three Rivers Park District began the reintroduction program by releasing six young osprey in Carver Park Reserve. Osprey like to nest in tall structures and prefer a view of fishable water, and you can see osprey nesting towers at numerous Three Rivers Parks including Baker, Carver, Hyland Lake and Lake Rebecca park reserves, Mississippi Gateway and Cleary Lake regional parks, Gale Woods Farm and Noerenberg Memorial Gardens. Three Rivers volunteers now help monitor the osprey nests in our parks. If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering with the osprey monitoring effort or other wildlife projects, check out the volunteer section on our website at ThreeRiversParks.org/page/volunteer.
I encourage you to check out the Big Year of Birds page on our website at ThreeRiversParks.link/Big-Year-Birds to learn more and join me in the parks to celebrate these important and amazing neighbors!
Marge Beard is Three Rivers Park District Commissioner representing District 1, which includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetrista, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, New Hope, Orono (Precincts 1, 3 and 4), Plymouth, Rockford, Rogers, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius and Wayzata. Contact her at Marge.Beard@threeriversparks.org or call 763-559-6758.
