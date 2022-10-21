Zita C. Eull, age 92, of St. Michael passed away on Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at The Legacy of St. Michael.
She was born on February 10, 1930 in Albertville the daughter of Joseph & Cecilia (Kolles) Becker.
On April 18, 1953, Zita C. Becker and Kenneth A. Eull were joined in holy marriage at The Church of St. Albert in Albertville. God blessed their marriage with six children.
She was a faithful and active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Zita belonged to the C.C.W. and Catholic Aid. She also formerly taught religion and was a longtime trustee of The St. Michael Catholic Church.
Survived by children: Karen (Roger)Willenbring of Elk River, Joe (Lorann) Eull of St. Michael, Debbie (Bill) Honek of Elk River, Kevin (Sue) Eull, Paul Eull and Pete (Deb) Eull all of St. Michael; twelve grandchildren: Kelly (Tom Nonweiler) Eull, Ryan (Jess) Eull, Calvin (Annalie) Eull, Evan Eull, Carter Eull, Cole (Taylor) Eull, Tanner (Megan) Eull, McKenna (Mitchell) Dold, Amy (Pat Martin) Honek, Gina Honek, Elyssa Eull and Cory Eull; six great grandchildren: Maya Eull, Quinn Eull, Ella Nonweiler, Holden Nonweiler, Charlotte Eull and Luella Eull; sister-in-law: Betty Ann Conway; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband Kenneth A. Eull on July 14, 2012, her parents, siblings Melanie Hoffmann, Monica Heuring, Caroline Scholl, Sister Yvonne OSF, Florence Heuring, Tillie Schendel and Andrew Becker.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Zita Eull will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Father Brian Park will be the Celebrant. Interment St. Michael Cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26th one hour prior to Mass at the Church.
Casket Bearers will be Zita's six granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for your local food shelf.
A special thank you to the staff at The Legacy of St. Michael and to St. Croix Hospice.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com
