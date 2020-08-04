Wendy Marie (Beck) Gimpl, age 55 of St. Michael, MN, passed away July 29, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1964 in Buffalo, MN to Floyd and Elizabeth “Betty” (Aydt) Beck. Wendy grew up in Rogers, MN and graduated from Elk River High School with the class of 1983. Shortly after graduation, she was joined in marriage to Gunnard “Butch” Gimpl on September 15, 1984 at St. Martin Catholic Church in Rogers, MN. Together they raised their family in St. Michael. She was known for her warm and kind personality; she could make friends with just about anyone! Her smile could light up a room. She was easy-going, caring, and had a great sense of humor. Wendy worked at the State Bank of Rogers, Loram for 15 years, and most recently, Minnesota Equipment – John Deere (formerly Sharber and Sons). Besides working, Wendy enjoyed painting, tending her flowers and plants in her gardens, and trying to bowl a high series at her bowling leagues. By far her favorite past time was spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible. She loved taking them up north to the family cabin in Hinckley; it was there that Wendy and her grandchildren and other family members and friends would enjoy nature and each other’s company. She is preceded in death by her parents; Floyd and Betty; and niece, April. Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Butch; children, Amanda and Eric; grandchildren, Madison and Mason; siblings, Diane (Tom) Constant, Bruce (Mary) Beck, Scott (Judy) Beck, Barry Beck, and Myra (Richard) Van Horn; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. A visitation was held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael, MN. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN with visitation one hour prior. The Memorial Mass was livestreamed for those who would like to view from home. The link to watch is www.stmcatholicchurch.org/. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to be directed to the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
