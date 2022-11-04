Warren "Chuck, Papa" Charles Lynde

Warren Charles Lynde (AKA Charlie, Chuck, Grandpa, Papa) passed peacefully in his home November 1, 2022.
Warren always had a desire to serve the community. After building his home in 1969, he honorably served on the Brooklyn Park Fire Department from 1971-1981.
Every day after that, for 41 years, Chuck ate at the same small-town restaurant in Osseo, Lynde's Restaurant & Catering (formerly, Lynde's Inn). He, alongside his wife Jan (Porky) Lynde, were the founders of this community icon. Charlie believed the way to everyone's heart was through a homecooked meal. He got to know many people through the restaurant and remembered every one of them. He was the master of hospitality.
After retirement, he went to work for the school bus company. Driving routes in North Minneapolis, he quickly became everyone's favorite bus driver.
Chuck witnessed many changes in the area and embraced them all. He saw the best in every situation and made everyone he encountered feel special. He was a friend to all and treated everyone with respect and kindness.
Preceded in death by wife Janice Lynde, parents Ervine Lynde and Eva Dean, sisters Stella Justen and Carrie Dean, grandchildren Toby Zimmerman and Jamilyn Kaminski.
Leaving behind to carry on his legacy: children Sue Lynde, Penny Lynde, Mark (Cathy) Lynde; sibling Connie Crawford; grandchildren Danelle (Patrick Schumacher) Lynde, Kristopher Kaminski, Kandace (Bryon) Nienaber, Michael (Samantha) Kaminski, David (Brittany Steer) Zimmerman, Kalista Lynde, Josephine Lynde, Lexi Lynde; great-grandchildren Casidi (Preston) Faber, Lakatia Zimmerman, Lucas Zimmerman, Evan Nienaber, Cody Nienaber, Lennon Kaminski; special friends who were family Chuck and Diane Banks, Percy and Annie Ross, Ron Poltiske; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation and Memorial services are to be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota - Brooklyn Park (7835 Brooklyn Blvd.) on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 pm, Memorial Service will start at 5:00 pm. Celebration of Life and dinner to follow at Lynde's Restaurant (209 County Road 81, Osseo).
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.