Walter “Wally” Frank Klatt, age 94 of Monticello, passed peacefully with his sons by his side in the St. Cloud hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Wally was born on February 18, 1926 in Wright county to William “Bill” and Ella (Salden) Klatt. On January 7, 1949, he was united in marriage to Helen Yonak, and the couple made their home in Monticello their whole lives. He worked for Wonderalls in Buffalo for over 25 years as the cutting room manger. After semi-retirement he spent time helping build houses and worked for FSI Fulfillment in Monticello. Wally’s best days were spent doing wood working in his shop building lawn furniture. Many people are still asking about his furniture. When not working, he and Helen were usually at the hunting shack or trailer at Mille Lacs Lake fishing. His passion was deer hunting and fishing. He shot his last deer at age 90 when he decided to stop hunting. He was a member of the Rod and Gun Sportsman’s Club of Monticello. Wally was preceded in death by his wife Helen, his parents Bill and Ella (Salden) Klatt, brothers Lyle and Lambert “Buck.” He is survived by sons Bruce (Karen) of Theodosia, MO, Brad (Ann) of Melrose, MN; sister Gladys Bitzer; seven grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Hether, Billy, Ryan, Nicholas and Nicole; 12 great-grandchildren Brianna, Erica, Michael, Joseph, Hunter, Oliver, Victor, Fletcher, Cody, Grace, Will and Landen. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 27th at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Monticello, MN. Visitation 10-11 a.m., service at 11:15 and light lunch to follow.
