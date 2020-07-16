Wallace Peter Barthel, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on October 25, 1925 in St. Michael, MN to Leo and Lillian (Schmitz) Barthel. On June 16, 1948 he was joined in Marriage to Jeanette Lenneman at St. Michael Catholic Church. Together they raised 5 children on the family farm until Jeanette’s passing in 1994. He was a dairy farmer for 70 years. Wally was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4174. He served one term as a Grand Knight. He also served for 12 years on the Centra Sota Coop Board of Directors. After retiring from farming, he spent 15 years working at the Minneapolis Auto Auction. He was a loyal Twins fan, enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, listening to old time music, and going to old time dances - however, he enjoyed spending time with his family most of all. In October of 1999, Wally was joined in Marriage to Renee Dehmer at the St. Michael Catholic Church. They lived in St. Michael and then on October 23, 2014, they moved to the Engel Haus in Albertville. They enjoyed keeping active and doing everything together until Renee passed away on April 2, 2016. Wally is survived by his children, Peter (Susie) of Buffalo, Gary (Linda) of St. Michael, Paul (Donna) of St. Michael, and Joel (Jean) of South Haven; grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan) Jensen, Natalie (Darren) Bjorklund, Vanessa (Geoff) Neumann, Ryan (Jamie) Barthel, Michael Barthel, Jolynn (Randy) Schmidt, Nick (Krissy) Barthel, Stephanie Barthel, Jeff Barthel, Ashley (Alex) McStott, and Trevor Barthel; great-grandchildren, Blake and Reid Jensen, Stella and Brody Bjorklund, Makhyla and Kinley Schmidt, Madison and Zach Barthel, Charlotte McStott, and baby Neumann expected in August. He is also survived by the Dehmer step-children, Michael (Judi), Rosanne (Ed) Jones, Doug (Michelle), Earl (Jeannie), Gordy (Cheryl), Terry (LeAnne), and Leo (Jean); sisters, Mildred (Wilbur) Aydt and Lavern Nieman, sisters-in-law, Irmina Mathis and Joanne Lenneman; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by wives, Jeanette Barthel and Renee Dehmer; daughter, Audrey Barthel; sister, Janet Berning; and his parents. Due to Covid-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family only on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment to follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed for the public by visiting: www.stmcatholicchurch.org Special thanks to the caring staff and friends at the Engel Haus in Albertville. We also appreciate the Guardian Angels Hospice staff for their care and kindness given to Dad. www.thepetersonchapel.com 763-682-1363
