Violet Mary Pahl passed away on January 29, 2020. Born in Lead, SD to Mike and Mary Radman. Graduated from Lead High School and married Francis “Swede” Pahl in June of 1947. They moved to Rapid City, SD, and had three children, where she worked at Rexall Drug as a clerk besides taking care of our family. In 1968, they moved to Champlin, MN and she started work as a bank teller at Norwest Bank in Osseo, MN until she retired in 1989. After retirement, Vi and Swede enjoyed traveling with their trailer and finally landed for winters in Mesa, AZ. Swede passed in December of 2000 after 53 years of marriage. Vi continued to go to Arizona for winters until 2012. An avid Bingo and card player with her friends throughout the years. She also enjoyed the monthly Saturday morning breakfast gathering with the Champlin neighborhood women. Vi worked hard at always having long pretty finger nails and perfect hair. She always looked good. She had many close friends who loved and cared for her. They were a true blessing in her life. Survived by sons Michael (Pam) Pahl, Jackson (Aloah) Pahl and daughter Frances (Kevin) Juliot. Vi was blessed with four grandchildren, Tyler (Arden), Skye (Rob), Kayla (Marcus), Kyle and three great-grandchildren, Brynlee, Parker and Paxton. Visitation to be held at Evans Nordby funeral home in Osseo at a future date.
Violet Mary Pahl
