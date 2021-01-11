Violet A. Brown, age 92, and formerly of Rockford passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Parkview Care Center in Buffalo. She was born on June 12, 1928 in Greenfield Township the daughter of Adolph & Pauline (Kottke) Schleif. Violet was baptized at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield. She was also instructed in the Lutheran Catechism and confirmed in the Christian faith at Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rockford. She attended rural school District #76 through the eighth grade and graduated from Rockford High School in 1946. Survived by her children: Kevin (Sharon) Brown of Blaine and Lester Brown of Arizona and Darla Nelson of Becker; five grandchildren: Derek Nelson, Walter Nelson, Brianna Nelson, Rick Brown and Katrina Beadsly; three great grandchildren: Mika Clements, Richard Brown and Alexis Brown; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by an infant sister Ruth, her parents and a sister Rachel Pischel and by a brother Wilmar Schleif. Funeral services for Violet “Vi” Brown was held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rockford. Pastor Michael Barlow will officiated. Interment followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. A visitation was held on Friday, January 8th one hour prior to services at the church. Casket Bearers were Brianna Nelson, Cody Clements, Derek Nelson, Kaylene Nelson, Walter Nelson and Jo Thompson. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
