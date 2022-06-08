Viola May Johnson, age 98, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.
She was born May 24, 1924. On January 10, 1940, Viola Tjepkes and Walter Johnson were united in marriage in Worthington, MN. They were blessed with seven children: Barbara, Harold, Howard, Carl, Carol, Sheryl and Stacey.
Viola spent her early married years in South Dakota where she and her husband managed a farm and started their family. In 1958 they moved to Menahga, MN where they purchased their own dairy farm and would stay until their retirement. Viola had an amazing work ethic and helped with the daily farm work in addition to her many other contributions. She was a talented seamstress working for Ringers in Park Rapids, as well as making many beautiful pieces of clothing for her family and friends.
In 1998 Viola moved to St. Michael, MN. She immersed herself into her new community and enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center and playing cards with the friends she met there. She later moved to The Glenn in Buffalo and was crowned their 2021 Valentine Queen and rode in the Buffalo Parade that year.
She had a creative and innovative mind, being able to work with what she had. She loved visiting with people and could easily make new friends with her caring and calm demeanor.
Viola enjoyed playing cards, sewing, crafting, ceramics, jewelry making, embroidery, and quilting - even making a quilt for every grandchild. She was a great baker, making many pies, desserts and homemade breads. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, teaching them how to play cards, and helping them make their own homemade breads and baked goods.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Johnson; granddaughter, Robyn; parents, Jacob and Johanna (nee Herron) Tjepkes; and siblings, Harry, Tina, Luke, Martin, Fannie, Johanna, Kathryn, and Lorraine.
Viola is survived by her children, Barb Johnson, Harold (Debbie) Johnson, Howard (Lorraine) Johnson, Carl (Connie) Johnson, Carol (Randy) Makela, Sherry (Jim) Doyle, Stacey Johnson; grandchildren, Marcus, Angela, Natalie, Adam, Andrea, Amy, Lance, Lacee, Bonny, James, Mallory, Kalli, Abigail; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Boltes, Leona Geerdes; and many other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN. Burial at a later date at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery in Menahga, MN.
