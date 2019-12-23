Verla Leona Durant was born on June 24th, 1934 in St. Michael, the second child of Robert and Edna (Jaeb) Zahler. She was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Little Falls, MN. On March 2, 1957, she married Dennis Durant at St. Michael Catholic Church and together they raised three children. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Verla passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14th at Park View Nursing Home in Buffalo. She is survived by her children, Jay (Stephanie Weckwerth) Durant, Jeanette (Don) Ende and Tom (Tracy) Durant; grandchildren Chris (Nadiya) Durant, Lee (Eric) Larson, Jon Durant, Mitch Ende, Brian Ende, Jill (Taylor Fitzgerald) Ende, Lance Ende and Greta Dahl: great-granddaughters Brynna Ende and Elaina Beecher; brother Harvey (Betty) Zahler, sister Marlene Scherber; and many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis; her parents Robert and Edna Zahler; her brother-in-law Dale Scherber; parents-in-law Edward and Frances Durant; and several other in-laws. Verla loved family and friends. She was a homemaker for many years and then began working as a cashier at grocery stores in St. Michael, where she met many more people that became friends. Her ideal day would be visiting with her family or friends before making supper for them, then playing either dice or cards to round out the evening. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 21, 2019 11 A.M. St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN, with visitation two hours prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to The St. Michael Foundation. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
Verla Leona Durant
