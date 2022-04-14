Tristan Donald Eddy, age 23 of Buffalo, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. He was born June 9, 1998 the son of Jacqueline and William Eddy.
Tristan graduated from St. Michael High School in 2016, he worked as a shift manager/assistant manager at the Arby's in Rogers. Tristan loved spending time with his friends and family. Playing games with his siblings was one of his favorite things to do. Tristan enjoyed staying up all night just to see the sun rise. Tristan was very artistic and loved to write (Nobody could have written this better than him). He loved acting and being a part of the theater group. Tristan taught others that it was ok to dream no matter how big or small that dream was.
Tristan beared many crosses in his young life, and all those who knew him know how big of a heart he had. Tristan's capacity for love and compassion were unmatched. He cared for everyone he met, and he was drawn to those who needed help.
Tristan is preceded in death by his great-grandparents; grandpa, Donald Eddy; uncle, Scott Dockter; and his brother, Liam Eddy.
Tristan is survived by his parents, William & Jacqueline Eddy; siblings, Dylan, Wesley, Elianna, Johnny, & Nathan; grandparents, John & Sharon Hendricks, & Donna Eddy; Aunts, Lisa Bowman, Diana Dockter, & Belinda (Mike) Carlson; cousins Jimilyn (James, Jemma, Jax), Arianna, Adrian, Natalie, and many extended family.
Visitation was held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, with a time of sharing at 6:30 PM and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 PM, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN.
A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy, St. Michael, MN.
Burial will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Hope Cemetery, 418 N State St, Chippewa Falls, WI.
