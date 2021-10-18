Toy Rene (Smith) McGee, age 66, from Maple Grove passed away on October 12, 2021.
Toy is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Larry; her children: Daniel (Heidi), Jeffrey (Angela), and Toy (Robert Hess); her eight grandchildren: Evelyn, Kaitlyn, Finnegan, Xavier, Otis, Jacob, Ethan, and Hannah; her siblings: Sherry Murdock, Stewart (Twilla) Smith, Thomas (Charlene) Valletta, and Edward (Christine) Valletta; her niece: Shanny (Steven) Snyder and nephew: Joe Smith.
Toy is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Dorothy Smith.
Services will be held on Friday, October 22 at 10:30am at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park, MN, visitation with the family at 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations towards Toy's medical expenses. Donations can be sent to: Dan McGee, 600 1st Ave NW, Osseo, MN 55369.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.