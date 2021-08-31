3/17/1969 - 8/24/2021 Tony was born in Monticello, MN to Kenneth and Barbara (Robeck) Fehn. Tony attended St. Michael Albertville High School and graduated in 1987. He attended college at St. Cloud State University and Hennepin Technical College, receiving a degree in Architectural Drafting. Tony met the love of his life, Janelle Wicht, in 1998. Tony and Janelle were married September 7th, 2001; they were blessed with four children, Amelia (15), Adeline (14), Levi (12) and Alaina (10). Tony had a wide range of work experience including 17 years in sales at J & B Group, and the last several years self-employed doing real estate renovation, home building and property management. He loved construction and fixing up houses and was very good at it. Tony loved spending time with his family and he watched his kids play hundreds of basketball games. He also enjoyed spending time on the pontoon, fishing, and deer hunting. Tony was the most selfless person around. He would go without, so his kids could have everything they needed. He drove old vehicles and wore old clothes. Tony was incredibly personable; he could talk to anybody about anything. He was a friend to so many people! Tony is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Fehn; and brothers, Paul Fehn and Mark Fehn. Tony is survived by his wife, Janelle; children, Amelia, Adeline, Levi and Alaina; mother, Barbara; sisters, Margie Beaudry (Howard), Theresa Amy (Brian); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Tony’s life on Thursday, September 2nd at Westbridge Church in St. Michael. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Service at 11:00am, and luncheon to follow for family and close friends. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
