Timothy Joseph Kuntz, 63, was born at Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks, ND to Madonna (Brooks) and Wendelin Kuntz on October 7, 1956. Tim attended St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Catholic Schools, graduating in 1974. He married Connie Homstad on August 24, 1991. They had two children; Alyson (‘92) and Anthony (‘94). Tim worked in Grand Forks after graduating, and then worked in the oil fields of North Dakota in the 80s. He moved to the Twin Cities, MN in 1990 and worked in electronics. In 2005, he started his own concrete curbing business and did that until the time of his death. He and Connie remained in the Twin Cities, making Dayton, MN their home to this day. Tim was known around his neighborhood in Dayton as “Tool Man.” He loved creative projects and was known for his unique ideas perfectly designed and built. He also hosted the best parties in town. Most Sundays during football season Tim and Connie entertained many Vikings fans and a few Packer fans at their home. Tim enjoyed the rivalry and loved to tell the opposing fans why their allegiance was misguided. He hosted two big neighborhood parties every year, one for the Superbowl and every September, roasted a pig. Tim was a great cook and loved to make tasty dishes for his family and friends. Tim passed away after a brief bout with cancer surrounded by his family. Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents Margaret and Vernon Brooks, John and Christina Kuntz; mother Donna Gravelle; father Wendelin Kuntz; stepfather Duane Gravelle; sister Tammy Martin and brother Thomas Kuntz. Tim is survived by his wife Connie; daughter Alyson; son Anthony; brothers Terry (Molly) Kuntz, Todd (Dawn) Kuntz; sister-in-law Charlene Kuntz; brother-in-law Dan Martin and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Arrangements for services are pending.
