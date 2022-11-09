Thurber Forrest Spaanem

On November 8, 2022, Thurber "Turb" Forrest Spaanem, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away of natural causes at the age of 78.

Born to Florence "Flossy" and Thurber Spaanem, of Sunburg, MN, a farm kid at heart and an excavator by trade; he loved digging in the dirt. After a bachelor life of motorcycles and running his service station in Minneapolis, he met his loving wife of 42 years, Mary, and settled in Dayton, MN to raise their family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.