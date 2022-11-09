Thurber Forrest Spaanem

On November 8, 2022, Thurber "Turb" Forrest Spaanem, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away of natural causes at the age of 78.
Born to Florence "Flossy" and Thurber Spaanem, of Sunburg, MN, a farm kid at heart and an excavator by trade; he loved digging in the dirt. After a bachelor life of motorcycles and running his service station in Minneapolis, he met his loving wife of 42 years, Mary, and settled in Dayton, MN to raise their family.
Turb's favorite memories include a motorcycle trip through Banff and the Pacific Northwest with friends, the countless camping and fishing trips with his wife and kids, and in his later years, spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Mary; his children TJ (Kristy) Spaanem, Andrew (Danielle) Spaanem and Sarah (Matt) Foehrenbacher; his grandchildren Johnathan, Noah, Sophie, Miles, Max, and Theo; his sister Jean (Ralph) Halvorson; sister-in-law Barbara (Loren) Hartman; and many amazing family members and friends.
Visitation held at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel (13745 Reimer Dr.) on Thursday, November 10th from 5-7pm. Funeral service held at the same location on Friday, November 11th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Hospice are greatly appreciated. We are so grateful for their love, kindness and care for Turb and his family during his final time at home. Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-416-0016
