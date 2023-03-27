Thomas M. Olson, age 71, of Big Lake, formerly of Osseo, MN, passed away March 10, 2023, in Monticello from cancer. Thomas was born on September 21, 1951 in Mauston, WI.

Thomas is preceded in death by wife Carolyn; parents James and Evelyn; brothers James, Peter; sisters Dawn Olson, Madonna Olson, infant sisters Eva, Evelyn and Joan; niece Sherry Wilde; nephew David Allen Olson.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.