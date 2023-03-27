Thomas M. Olson, age 71, of Big Lake, formerly of Osseo, MN, passed away March 10, 2023, in Monticello from cancer. Thomas was born on September 21, 1951 in Mauston, WI.
Thomas is preceded in death by wife Carolyn; parents James and Evelyn; brothers James, Peter; sisters Dawn Olson, Madonna Olson, infant sisters Eva, Evelyn and Joan; niece Sherry Wilde; nephew David Allen Olson.
He is survived by son Thang Nguyen (Phuong), grandson Triluc, granddaughter Bao-Y of Fife, WA; siblings Elgin, Patricia (Bill), Charles, Shirley (Bradley), JoAnn (James), and Robert; brother-in-law Steve; 12 nephews, eight nieces; and many other extended family members and friends.
On March 31, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. a military honor service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN; meet at assembly area 3 11:15. A celebration of life will be held at the Zimmerman Legion, 12674 Fremont Ave., Zimmerman following service, a luncheon will be served.
