Thomas L. Merges, age 61, of Annandale, formerly of Buffalo and Albertville, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home under the care of his family and St. Croix Hospice after a long battle with ALS.
Tom's family is hosting a celebration of his life from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the home of Jim and Jill Merges, 3954 County Road 37 NE, Monticello. A short time of remembrance will be held at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Thomas Loren Merges was born on November 5, 1960 in Buffalo to Loren and Kathleen (Zimmer) Merges. He grew up in Albertville and attended St. Michael-Albertville High School. He lived in Albertville, until he was united in marriage to Connie Piekarski in Buffalo. They resided in Buffalo until moving to Annandale in 2020. Tom worked for PCI Roads for 25 years as a heavy equipment operator; in 2017, he retired early due to the progression of ALS. Tom enjoyed farming, restoring Farmall tractors, and hanging out with his Maltese dog, Lexus.
Tom is survived by his wife of 11 years, Connie Merges; daughter, Angela Philpott; step-daughters, Toni Borell, Angie Hennessey, and Jessica (James) Bauer; 11 step-grandchildren; brothers, Mike Merges, Jim (Jill) Merges and Kevin (Melody) Merges; and sisters, Lori Eicker, Shelley (Jeff) Bursch, and Lisa (Mike) DeMars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Kathleen Merges; and brother, Daniel Merges.
