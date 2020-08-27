Thomas J. Swanson, 69, died peacefully on August 26, 2020. Those that knew him watched him fight a difficult disease in FTD (Frontotemporal Degeneration), a form of dementia that took his life in many ways, much too early. He is preceded in death by his parents Louise and Gilbert Swanson, his wife Deborah, his son Brian, and his brothers Paul and Jon. He is survived by his son Eric (Kate), granddaughter Colette, sisters Susan and Nancy and brothers Dave and Tim. Tom, as he was known, grew up in Hopkins, MN with his large family of brothers and sisters, causing trouble all around their house and property in southwest Hopkins. He attended high school in Hopkins before going to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN to study Geology, where in the fall of 1969, met his future wife Debbie. They soon married and spent a wonderful 35 years together before her death in 2009 from breast cancer. Tom and Deb built their home in Greenfield, MN on an old farm where they lived and raised their two boys and their friends. The farm was perfect, as Tom was someone who loved having projects and helping his neighbors. Over the years, nearly everyone was pulled in to help with something, be it a new roof on the shed or planting trees along the fields, or sighting in rifles for a big hunting trip. That energy continued into his work and the community, where he served multiple terms on the city council and as mayor, and also ran a business with his brothers for many years. He is missed by all, and surely enjoys being reunited with his wife and son in heaven. Due to the current pandemic, we will hold an outdoor Memorial service at Our Fathers Lutheran Church in Rockford, MN on September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. For those who would like to take extra precautions, we will have a visitation starting at 10 a.m. to greet the family and pay respects. The address is: 3903 Gilbert Ave. SE, Rockford, MN 55373. Please donate to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/ in lieu of flowers for the service.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.