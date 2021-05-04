Thomas Fournier

Tom Fournier, age 68 of Perham, MN and Fort Myers, FL, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after fighting a brief illness. Tom is survived by the love of his life and wife of 35 years, Patricia; and kids, Bob (Élise Bouvy), Trina (Tom Shea), Marlee (John Grady), Brent, and Jen (Ethan Stowe); as well as five beloved grandchildren, Brody, Charleeann, Callie, Colton, and Ea. Tom is also survived by many loving brothers and sisters, Ralph/Sandy Miller, Pat/Ralph Hogan, Linda Miller, Denise/Pat Freiberg and Debby/Bill Salomonsen; family, employees, and friends from all around including Minnesota, Florida, and New Jersey. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Betty Fournier and brother-in-law, Donald Miller. Tom was a hard worker, and after retiring from truck driving, he and Pat bought Fournier Trucking and lived in New Jersey for several years where they developed life-long relationships with business associates and employees they consider to be family. It didn’t matter where they lived as long as they were together, and in Tom’s eyes, many friends were also family. After retiring again, Tom was able to spend more time on his hobbies including classic car renovation, hunting, fishing, and general tinkering, and he loved building projects and had an incredible vision; he knew what he wanted. Tom thoroughly enjoyed being a handy man who took on the challenge of figuring out how things work. Tom was a colorful, fun, and generous man who had a no-nonsense, common sense approach to life that was inspirational, refreshing, and entertaining. Respect was important to him. He was direct and said what he meant; people never had to wonder what he really thought. He was gentle, loving, and playful, especially with his grandchildren and his wife. He will be fondly remembered as a man who was always quick to offer a helping hand and advice along with a laugh. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com
