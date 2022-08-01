Theresa Barthel Treptau, age 63, of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.
Theresa graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 1977, later attending Anoka Technical College. On April 16, 1983, Theresa Barthel was joined in holy marriage to Michael E. Treptau at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. God blessed their marriage with a son and a daughter. Theresa spent 42 years working at The Hennepin County Attorney's Office where she retired in December of 2019 as the office manager of the Adult Prosecution Division.
Survived by her husband Michael E. Treptau; a son Matthew (Andrea) Treptau; a daughter Marissa (Brent) Steffel; grandchildren Matthew, Piper, and Oliver Treptau and Savannah Steffel; siblings Lynette (Rick) Deziel, Benita (Jim) Oliver, Gordy Barthel, Michele (Dan) Pawelk, Charlene (Gerard) Willette, Lisa (Kenny) Daluge and Pam (Mike) Vetsch; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Scott (Marie) Treptau, Andrea (Darren) Heairet and Dan (Deb) Treptau; aunts, uncles, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Irene Barthel, brothers Ben and Gerry Barthel, sisters-in-law Terri and Carole Barthel, parents-in-law William and Joann Treptau, a brother-in-law Rob Treptau and by a nephew Tyler Pawelk.
Celebration of Life held at Hanover City Hall on Wednesday, August 3rd from 2-8 P.M. Service at 5 P.M. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Open Gate Cemetery (Niggler Cemetery) perpetual care fund.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
