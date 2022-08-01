Theresa Barthel Treptau

Theresa Barthel Treptau, age 63, of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer.

Theresa graduated from St. Michael-Albertville High School in 1977, later attending Anoka Technical College. On April 16, 1983, Theresa Barthel was joined in holy marriage to Michael E. Treptau at The St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. God blessed their marriage with a son and a daughter. Theresa spent 42 years working at The Hennepin County Attorney's Office where she retired in December of 2019 as the office manager of the Adult Prosecution Division.

