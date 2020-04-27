Theodore James Barthel,76, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at his home in the Freeburg Valley in Minnesota. He was born on September 25, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Cecelia Barbara Fish (Barthel) & was the stepson of Delbert Bert Fish. Ted spent many years growing up surrounded by a large & loving family in St. Michael/Albertville MN. He was known & loved by many as “Teddy the Milkman” while servicing the St. Michael/Albertville area for over 20 years. Survivors include his wife Carmen; his five children, Lisa Gerber (Elk River, MN) & Lynn (Bill) Bowman (Stockholm, WI) & their mother Carol Barthel (DeMars); Teddy (Lauren Bartz) Barthel (Brownsville, MN), Bryan Barthel (Eagle Lake, MN), Samuel Barthel (Brownsville, MN); three grandchildren, Derek (Hannah) Gerber, Leah Gerber, Jenna Gerber; great-grandchildren (Hartley & Rhett Gerber); two brothers, Lee (Peggy) Fish (South Hill, WA), Randy Fish (Tucson, AZ); one sister, Patty Fish (Sue Gurley) (University Place ,WA); four aunts and many loving nieces, nephews & cousins.
