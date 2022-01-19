Theodore Edgar Goerke

Theodore Edgar "Ted" Goerke, age 91, of Maple Grove passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Rose Arbor Assisted Living.
He was born in Chatham Township, Wright County on April 9 1930 the son of Theodore & Clara (Bartels) Goerke.
He was baptized on April 20, 1930.
Theodore was instructed in the Lutheran Catechism and confirmed in the Christian faith on May 16, 1943 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Middleville Township.
He graduated from Maple Lake High School in 1948. Ted honorably served his Country in The United States Army in Korea from 1952 to 1954.
On June 19, 1954, Theodore "Ted" Goerke and Gladys Uecker were joined in Holy Marriage at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Ted attended for two years Devery Tech School in Chicago. He was later employed thirty-six years at Honeywell as an engineer. He was formerly employed for nineteen years at The Minneapolis Auto Auction.
He was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Osseo where he was a former elder and secretary for various other offices. He loved watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and golfing.
Survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years: Gladys A. Goerke; a son: Randy (Connie) Goerke of Maple Grove; a daughter: Connie (Wayne) Koosman of Howard Lake; five grandchildren: eleven great grandchildren; a brother: Vic (Lettie) Goerke of Wichita, Kansas; sisters: Evelyn Leahy of Buffalo, Ruth (Don) Woolhouse of Apache Junction, Arizona; sister in law: Deloris Goerke of Buffalo; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ervin (Sadie) Goerke, Reinhardt Goerke Sr., Arnold (Ruth) Goerke and by a brother in law Kerry Leahy.
Funeral Services for Theodore "Ted" Goerke were held on Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 710 Broadway Street East, in Osseo. Pastor Daniel Burns officiated. A visitation was held on Monday, January 24th from 10-11 A.M. AT THE CHURCH. Interment with military rites followed at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery in rural Annandale.
The Cross Bearer was Joy Koosman. Mary Ann Geisinger and Jane Mol sang "Abide with Me". Messages about grandpa given by oldest grandson Jeremy Koosman. Honorary Casket Bearers were Nicole, Everett and Sullivan Knick, Heidi, Sawyer and Capri Brinkman, Maria and John Koosman, Danie and Evalyn Goerke, Becky, Kara and Makenzie Koosman. Casket Bearers were Jeremy Koosman, Derek Goerke, Adam Koosman, Ben Knick, Ryan Brinkman, Matthew Koosman and Rohan Goerke.
