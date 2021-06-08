Age 73 of Osseo and Maple Grove, passed away on June 4, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Irene Francis; and husband, Tom Benson. Survived by children, Tracy Benson, Troy (Juliana) Benson; and granddaughter, Julie Ann. Private services. Donations preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osseo. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
