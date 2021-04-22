Terrae Jeanine Hudek, age 66 of St. Michael, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. She was born November 2, 1954 in Gaylord, MN, the daughter of Lyle and Phyllis Pollock. Terrae loved everything about nature, from its beauty of colors in the fall, to the smallest of details like an acorn or pinecone. The biggest joy in her life was her grandkids! Her world revolved around her children and grandchildren, who she loved so much. She is preceded in death by her father, Lyle Pollock; and brother, David Pollock. Terrae is survived by her mother, Phyllis Pollock; children, Terrae (Jack) Weatherman, Courtney (Matt) Fuchs, Jon Hudek (Suzy Heger); grandchildren, Elodie, Kip, Keegan, Jaslynn, Madalynn, Oakley, Stepchildren Arianna, Thomas, Kenzie, Harper; siblings, Dan (Renae) Pollock, Greg (Karen) Pollock, Doug (Cindy) Pollock, Beverly (Brian) Schwandt; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM, at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.
