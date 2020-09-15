Age 75, of Circle Pines & Lynx Lake, is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy, and fathers. Survived by mother, Florence Shearer; siblings; Craig Shearer (Liz), Richard ‘Butch’ Shearer (Kathy), Sandy Shearer, and Nancy Sorensen (Kelly Arthur)sons, Keith (Jennifer) Hembre, Kenneth (Susan) Hembre, and Kevin (Amanda) Hembre; grandchildren, Matthew (Katherine) Lohr, Jamie (Parker) Smith, Ethan Lohr, Kaitlyn Hembre, Madalyn Hembre, Steven Hembre, Trevor Hembre, Anna Hembre, James Hembre; great-grandson, Archer Smith; cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Due to Covid, the prayer service will be limited to family and other invities. A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday, September 16 at the Lino Lakes American Legion, 7731 Lake Drive. Mueller-Bies 651-784-3390 www.muellerbies.com
